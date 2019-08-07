RainForest at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to stay open later for corpse flower

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is keeping its RainForest open later on Wednesday because of crowds waiting to see the corpse flower.

The flowering titan arum plant, known for his foul smell, started blooming Tuesday evening. Visitors have been lining up all day since the bloom and the stench only last about 24 hours.

The zoo said the RainForest will be open until 6 p.m.

“Arrival before 6 p.m. does not guarantee that you will be able to see the flower,” the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said.

This is the fourth time is 25 years this corpse flower has bloomed.

