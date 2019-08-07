Police search for zebra on the loose, galloping through Texas neighborhoods

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Police in Texas are searching for a zebra who is on the loose and galloping through the streets of a San Antonio neighborhood.

The New Braunfels Police Department shared video of the fugitive on their Facebook page.

According to KSAT, the zebra got loose earlier Wednesday afternoon and, as of 5 p.m., was last spotted on the city’s northwest side.

The police department is currently assisting Animal Control officers in attempt to locate the animal.  They are also being  assisted by a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals.

It is currently unclear where the zebra came from and to whom it belongs.

