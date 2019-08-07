Nickel Plate Beach reopens after two recent drownings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURON, Ohio-- After nearly two weeks, Nickel Plate Beach in Huron is back open to swimmers.

The city made changes in light of two recent drownings. There are now larger signs warning visitors that they swim at their own risk.

The city also moved life-saving equipment closer to the water line and plans to add a video monitoring system to keep an eye on current conditions. If Lake Erie is too dangerous, a red flag will be posted to keep swimmers out of the water.

On July 7, Alvin Martin, 18, died after going into the water to try to save two children who fell off a raft. Two weeks later, Brittany Young, 29, drowned when she was caught in the rip current.

Young's family told Huron City Council that more needed to be done to warn people, especially those from out of town who might not be aware of Nickel Plate Beach's strong currents.

More stories on Nickel Plate Beach here