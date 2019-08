× National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Norwalk

NOWALK, Ohio– The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Norwalk Tuesday evening.

The twister was about 50 yards wide and traveled 1.5 miles with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph, according to the NWS.

It started near US 20 and moved northeast before ending near Veterans Memorial Lane Park.

Several large trees were damaged. No one was injured.

41.224897 -82.607493