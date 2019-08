Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Mary Conner, 53, was last seen May 10 in the Shaker Square area. She usually calls her uncle a couple of times a week, but he hasn't heard from her.

Mary is 4'11" tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-621-1234.

