‘Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal’: Disney to remake ‘Home Alone’ for its streaming service

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal — a Disney remake of “Home Alone” is on its way.

In a conference call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company would be “reimagining” the 1990s Christmas classic film for its long-awaited streaming service, Disney+, along with “Night at the Museum,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

In March, Disney acquired most 21st Century Fox assets following a $71 billion deal — including several film franchises.

“Home Alone,” which was released in 1990 and starred Macaulay Culkin, has an audience rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.5 rating on IMDb.

Disney has provided no details about how or when the film will be remade, or who will be cast.

“We are also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our… platforms — for example, reimagining ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a new generation on Disney+,” Iger told investors on Tuesday.

In April, the company unveiled its Disney+ streaming service, which will launch in North America in November.

The service will be the exclusive home of Marvel, “Star Wars,” Disney Animation and Pixar and will cost $6.99 a month — about half the price of a standard Netflix subscription.