CLEVELAND-- Police and firefighters are at a restaurant on Cleveland's west side.

A man inside Gino's on Denison Avenue claimed he had a bomb in a backpack, according to Cleveland police.

A short time later, the 68-year-old left the building on his own. Police said he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

