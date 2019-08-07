Little boy calls 911 because he’s hungry, so officers buy him a pizza

SANFORD, Fla. — Officers at a Florida police department were sent on a welfare check last week, but when they arrived, they realized the call was all about pizza.

Sanford Police Department posted about their surprise call on Facebook on Friday.

It says three officers were called to a home for a well-being check after a 911 call made by a juvenile. While they were on their way, dispatch informed them the child said he was hungry and wanted to order pizza.

When they arrived at the scene, officers met the young boy and his older sister, who told officers they were fine and that her brother had grabbed the phone without her knowledge.

“Officers used it as an opportunity to teach about the proper use of 911, then went and bought a large box of pizza and personally delivered it,” the post said.