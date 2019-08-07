Lightning strikes building at Baldwin Wallace University, causes fire

Posted 12:16 pm, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, August 7, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEREA, Ohio– Lightning struck the chimney of Saylor Hall at Baldwin Wallace University Tuesday afternoon.

It ignited the insulation in the attic of the building, which is part of the first-year housing experience. It was unoccupied at the time, a spokesperson for the university said.

Four area fire departments responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire damaged the chimney, the roof and the attic. There was smoke damage throughout the building.

Students are scheduled to start moving in on Aug. 13. Baldwin Wallace said no housing plans have changed.

