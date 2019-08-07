Keystone Light wants to pay young peoples’ rents for an entire year

CHICAGO — One beer brand wants to help make the transition into adulthood for thirteen lucky people.

Keystone Light announced a national sweepstakes Wednesday in which they’re offering to pay rent for thirteen people for an entire year, awarded as a $12,000 cash prize.

“We know adulthood can be expensive, especially for those just graduating college and grad school,” Josh Wexelbaum, Marketing Director of Economy Brands, said in a statement. “In the real world full of pressures and responsibilities, we want to give people the opportunity to enjoy a little more fun – like cold, smooth beer and good times with friends. That’s what Keystone Light is all about.”

Now through September 29, young 20-somethings can can visit www.keystonelight.com/freerent to enter the sweepstakes.

Consumers can also enter the giveaway through Snapchat when they purchase Keystone Light. You just have to snap the code on the point-of-sale display to access the sweepstakes’ site.

Winners will be announced in early October.

Additionally, more than 150 runner-ups will win a “getting older transition pack”; this is comprised of a Keystone Light-branded inflatable chair, shower curtain, Hawaiian shirt and a “can”delier, a chandelier made of Keystone Light cans.

Click here for official sweepstakes rules.

Click here to enter the sweepstakes.