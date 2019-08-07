I-TEAM: Video shows yet another local wrong-way driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has gathered more video after receiving word of yet another wrong-way driver on a local highway.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday morning on I-71 near West 65th Street.

Kurt Voelkel, who works to help keep your highways safe with North Coast Emergency Services, picked up a wrong-way driver on a dashboard camera in his car. He noticed brake lights going northbound in the southbound lanes.

After the I-TEAM saw his video, we also checked out what was recorded by highway cameras for the Ohio Department Of Transportation. ODOT cameras also recorded the wrong-way driver in that area. And, the ODOT cameras found that driver turning around nearby to go the right direction.

Still, that didn't happen before a couple of near misses with trucks.

Oddly, ODOT could not find where that driver got onto the highway to start going the right way.

This comes days after three people died in a horrific collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-90 in Cleveland also on the west side. The crash also left others badly hurt.

Meantime, we've also found a delay in safety improvements along the west Shoreway aimed at stopping wrong-way drivers. New signs are going up and new markings are going down on the pavement, but we've learned some of that work has been delayed a few weeks.