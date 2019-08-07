× Dustin from ‘Stranger Things’ coming to Cleveland Heights with his band

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The actor who plays Dustin on the hit show “Stranger Things” is bringing his band to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

Gaten Matarazzo provides vocals for the six-person band Work in Progress, made up of high school friends from New Jersey.

Tickets start at $15 plus fees for the show on Aug. 14. Fans can also purchase a meet and greet package for $99.

Season 3 of “Stranger Things” is streaming now on Netflix.

