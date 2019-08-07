Dig This: AJ shows us how easy it is to ‘refresh’ your summer flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Are your summer annuals looking worn out with leggy branches and old blooms? Fox 8's Scott Sabol found out some easy ways you can refresh those bushes and flowers from AJ Petitti. Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.

The Petitti team offers some great tips:

MAINTAINING SHRUBS:

Reinvigorate Spiraea, and other flowering shrubs that have cycled out of bloom by giving them a light “haircut” trim, feeding them with Plant-tone and Osmocote, and allowing them to flush out again. Repeat each time they go out of cycle through the season. Do the same for Knockout Roses, but use Rose-tone in place of Plant-tone.

MAINTAINING PERENNIALS:

Achieve a second blooming from your Coreopsis, Yarrow, and other flowering perennials by cutting them back halfway and feeding them with Plant-tone and Osmocote.

MAINTAINING ANNUALS:

At this point in the season, annual flowers that have been working hard all season to bloom non-stop can use some support to stay fresh and productive. Identify any annuals in your landscape, hanging baskets, and combo planters that are beginning to look stretched or “leggy” and give them a solid trim followed by an application of Osmocote. It’ll feel counterintuitive to cut the stems back and they’ll look odd for a few days, but rest assured they’ll reward you by flushing again with full, fresh flowers. For annuals contained in baskets and planters, simply trim right along the edges of the pot. When it comes to watering, regardless of rain or sun, the rule of thumb is to water hanging baskets once each day to ensure the soil is properly hydrated throughout the soil and roots (Hydretain granules can help with this!).