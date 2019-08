Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute The Giving Doll as one of Cleveland's Own.

Based in Norton, the non-profit has distributed more than 50,000 handmade dolls to children in need of comfort worldwide.

The organization now has more than 900 volunteers across the country lending a hand.

Dolls have been given to children in places as far away as Australia, Romania and Bangladesh.

