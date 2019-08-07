× Cleveland brewery nominated for America’s best restroom

CLEVELAND– The Butcher and the Brewer is a nominee for America’s best restroom.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The brewery and restaurant, located on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland, is a top 10 finalist for the coveted title. The contest is from Cintas, which supplies bathroom supplies, entrance mats and more to businesses.

“The atmosphere at Butcher and the Brewer is unique, including its restrooms. The restrooms feature a common entryway. A green subway–tiled accent wall pops against a white communal sink which is centered between private stalls with men’s stalls on the right, women on the left,” reads the description on the contest website.

Other nominees include a number of other restaurants, as well as the trendy Jupiter Next hotel in Portland, the Nashville Zoo and the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City.

Voting ends Sept. 13 and the winner will be announced in the fall.

It’s the 18th year for the contest. Last year’s winner was the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Florida.

Vote here