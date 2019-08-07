× City reminds Browns fans of muni lot rules ahead of preseason game

CLEVELAND– It’s that time of year.

The city of Cleveland is reminding fans of the rules in the municipal parking lot ahead of the Browns Thursday night preseason game.

The Browns host the Redskins at 7:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The eastern portion of the city’s muni lot will open at noon for game-day vehicles and the western portion will open at 5 p.m. It’s $25 per parking space.

During the regular season, the lot opens at 7 a.m. for all weekend home games, except for the Sunday night game on Sept. 22. That day the lot opens at 2 p.m.

Muni lot rules:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in & out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).

“Open containers, consumption of alcohol and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. For those who plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure there is a designated driver. Please exercise caution at all times and ‘if you see something, please say something.'” the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to the city, there will be 50 portable restrooms, 75 trashcans and 3 Dumpsters in the municipal lot for all regular season games.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here