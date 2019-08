WEST SALEM, Ohio– No one was seriously injured when a car crashed into a buggy in Wayne County.

It happened on state Route 42 near the Ashland County line on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 76-year-old man wasn’t paying attention and rear ended an Amish buggy.

The 38-year-old in the buggy and his horse suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car was cited for assured clear distance, the patrol said.