× ‘Bacon Intern’ will make $1K for one day of eating bacon

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — How would you like to get paid $1,000 to eat bacon? Well, one California-based restaurant is looking to hire an intern to test bacon.

Southern California’s Farmer Boys is looking to hire a one-day intern to pig out on the brand’s signature bacon-topped items such as the Bacon Boy​® Cheeseburger, Farmer’s Burger​®​, and Farmer’s Chopped Cobb Salad. The intern is also responsible for rating each strip of bacon for flavor and thickness.

“At Farmer Boys, we’re firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be. In addition to taste-testing some of our most popular existing menu items, we also plan to have the Bacon Intern try some of the exciting items we’re currently developing,” Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys said in a press release.

Bacon lovers can apply for the position by posting a video or photo to Instagram that details why they would be a good fit.

Applicants must tag ​@FarmerBoysFoods​ in the post and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Accounts must be set to public to be considered. All entries must be submitted by August 20.

The company will announce the Bacon Intern on August 27.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. They also must be willing to commute to Southern California for the internship.

Click here for more information on the contest and application process.