Anheuser-Busch acquires Cleveland's Platform Beer Co.

CLEVELAND– Anheuser-Busch acquired Cleveland-based brewery Platform Beer Co.

The company, maker of Budweiser, Michelob, Rolling Rock and more, introduced Platform as its newest craft partner on Wednesday.

“The most important factor in this decision was having confidence that we would continue to control the day-to-day operations in an independent manner. The opportunity to provide vast resources for our facilities and for our loyal employees is incredibly exciting. This long term partnership will allow all of that to become a reality,” said Paul Benner, Platform founder, in a statement.

“We feel it is important that we will be making the same Platform beer, brewed by the same Platform employees, and poured at the same Platform locations.”

Platform, which opened its taproom on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland in 2014, is considered one of the country’s fastest-growing craft breweries. It also has a taproom in Columbus.

Anheuser-Busch owns other craft breweries, including Goose Island, Elysian and Breckenridge.