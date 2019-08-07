× 14-year-old Kentucky girl fires gun at attempted home invaders in effort to protect her older sisters

BLAINE, Ky. — A 14-year-old girl fired a gun at a person trying to break into her Kentucky home in an attempt to save her older sisters.

According to WSAZ, two men pulled up to the girl’s home in a white sedan on Sunday, while she and her two sisters were home alone. One of the men exited the vehicle and tried kicking in the doors of the home.

When that failed, the man was reportedly going to break a window to enter the home. This prompted an argument to ensue between the man and his driver.

That’s when the 14-year-old, who was youngest of the three girls, found and loaded a 9mm pistol. During the argument she fired the gun in the general direction of the intruders which made them leave the property.

Police were called and spent several hours searching for the men. They were unable to locate them.

“I think she did take some necessary steps to protect herself,” Lawrence County Constable Daniel Castle told WSAZ. “Although she could have done a little bit better, considering that she is 14 years old, she did a good job. I encourage everyone that can legally carry a firearm, to carry a firearm to protect themselves and their families just in case the need arises.”