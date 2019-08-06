Woman charged with 1993 murder of ‘Geauga’s Child’ appears in court

CHARDON, Ohio– The woman accused of killing her newborn baby in 1993 will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, of Euclid, is charged with murder and aggravated murder.

The infant, known as “Geauga’s Child,” was found in the middle of Sidley Road in Thompson on March 25, 1993. DNA lead to the baby’s identity more than 26 years later.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said Ritchy admitted she gave birth to the baby, put him in a trash bag and left him a wooded area. She also told investigators she did the same thing to another baby two years earlier.

Continuing coverage of this story here