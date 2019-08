WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Everyone likes something for free.

On Friday, August 9, the Willoughby Dairy Queen at 34600 is hosting “Receipt Day.”

If you keep your receipt after eating there Friday, you can get the same amount spent off your next purchase within four weeks.

So if you spend $7.99, that’s the amount you get off your bill on your next visit, as long as it is before September 6 and you have the physical receipt.