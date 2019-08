PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida – A bizarre situation unfolded in Port Charlotte, Florida on Sunday when lightning struck a septic tank.

According to WINK, a plumber says the lightning hit the methane gases from fecal matter built up in the pipes.

It caused a chain reaction, shattering their toilet into hundreds of pieces and destroyed their indoor plumbing.

“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Marylou Ward said. “That’s the main thing.”