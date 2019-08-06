Thunderstorms this afternoon with the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain in some areas

Thunderstorms are developing ahead of a cool front that will move in on Wednesday.

Storms will likely start after 2 p.m. for much of Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will be in the 80s and the humidity will be high.

The severe weather threat is very small, a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5.

We could see high winds and locally heavy rainfall.

The cold front moves in Wednesday followed by an additional front on Thursday, keeping our pattern unsettled for a couple of days.  A nice, pleasant stretch follows as we head into the upcoming weekend.  Enjoy!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

