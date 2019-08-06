× Tequila Fest Willoughby is back in 2019

Now in it’s second year, Tequila Fest Willoughby will be back in Downtown Willoughby in the heart of Willoughby, Ohio. There will be over 50 different types of tequila, taco specials, margarita specials and live music.

Buy your tickets here!

All ticket holders get 12 sample tickets which equals 6 to 8 shots of premium tequila and souvenir t-shirt. You can’t go to any bar/restaurant and get 6 to 8 shots of premium tequila for less than $50 plus tip. But at our event, you get all that plus some gear for $50 out the door with no tipping. It really is a great deal for a night out.

TICKETS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING

-Check In Location is Sol from 1:30pm to 3:30pm

$35 Early Bird (First 100 Tickets Purchased)

$45 Late Registration

$100 VIP Ticket (Rare Tequilas & Food)

Ticket Includes the Following

12 Sample Tickets ($60 + Value | Top Shelf Tequila)

(Each sample is served in a 1 oz plastic cup. They are filled between 1/2 and 3/4 up. This means you’ll get 6 to 8 total shots of tequila if not more. These shots range from $7 to $16 a shot at any bar/restaurant. We put an average of $10 a shot. This is how the $60 in value is calculated. 6 shots x $10 = $60)

Souvenir T-Shirt ($20)

Taco Specials & Margarita Specials

VIP Ticket Includes the Following

Everything above plus ….

Early check in starting at 1:00pm

Access to our VIP area

Build Your Own Taco Bar

PLUS ALL THESE EXTRA TEQUILAS

Herradura Ultra ($90)

Avión Extra Añejo 44 ($150)

Don Julio 1942 ($140)

Patron Extra Anejo ($90)

Cantera Negra Extra Anejo ($80)

Suavecito Extra Anejo ($85)