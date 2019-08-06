Huron County authorities report tornado sightings

NORWALK, Ohio– Authorities in Huron County are checking out damage after a line of storms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Huron County Emergency Management Agency said there were reports of two tornado touchdowns near Norwalk. The Wakeman Police Department also reported a tornado sighting and sounded alarms.

Those reports have not been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

High winds toppled several trees in Norwalk and Bellevue. A couple hundred customers are without power, according to FirstEnergy.

