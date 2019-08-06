× Heavy rain causes sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND– The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted a public advisory for Edgewater Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain and storms caused a combined sewer overflow event, or CSO, at about 1:45 p.m., which sent raw sewage and stormwater into Lake Erie.

Visitors should avoid contact with the water and debris.

“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland, in a news release on Tuesday.

“CSOs, along with flooding and streambank erosion, all impact water quality throughout our region. Fortunately, the Sewer District is developing a regional solution to manage these sizeable issues and protect our region’s greatest natural resource: Lake Erie.”