South Carolina woman found dead, her 5-year-old daughter missing

SUMTER, South Carolina — A South Carolina woman was found dead in her apartment and police say her 5-year-old daughter is missing.

Nevaha Lashy Adams was reported missing after a family member found her mother’s body in her apartment Monday evening.

She is 4’3″, 50 pounds, with braided black hair and colored beads.

Sumter Police say they haven’t determined how 29-year-old Sharee Bradley died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say a suspect is in custody. He’s been identified as 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson.

He was arrested after he was seen running away from the residence.

Police say it is not clear what role Johnson’s played in Nevaha’s disappearance, if any.

No charges have been released and it’s unclear whether Johnson has an attorney.