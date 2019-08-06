Weather: Marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms are now rolling across NE Ohio. We are under a “MARGINAL” risk for severe storms. On a scale of 1 to 5, this is the lowest. There could be a a couple of strong to severe storms with damaging winds/locally heavy rainfall as the main threat(s). We’ll also be watching for localized flooding. Some locations could get more than an inch in a short period of time.

The cold front will move from NE to SE on Wednesday followed by an additional front with storms on Thursday. A pleasant stretch will trail this ‘topsy turvy’ pattern as we head into the upcoming weekend. Enjoy!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Very little chance of extreme heat during the first half of August.

The end of the “Dog Days” of summer is upon us!