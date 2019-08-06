Severe storms bring flooding concerns

Severe thunderstorm warning for Ashland and Holmes counties until 6:15 p.m.

Flood advisory for Cuyahoga County until 7 p.m.

Storms are now rolling across NE Ohio. We are under a “MARGINAL” risk for severe storms.  On a scale of 1 to 5, this is the lowest. There could be a a couple of strong to severe storms with damaging winds/locally heavy rainfall as the main threat(s).  We’ll also be watching for localized flooding.  Some locations could get more than an inch in a short period of time.

The cold front will move from NE to SE on Wednesday followed by an additional front with storms on Thursday. A pleasant stretch will trail this ‘Topsy turvy’ pattern as we head into the upcoming weekend.  Enjoy!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

