Rally planned ahead of hearing that will decide whether 79-year-old woman in Garfield Heights will go to jail for feeding stray cats

GARFIELD HEIGHTS - A 79-year-old Garfield Heights woman is hoping a judge will decide Tuesday not to send her to jail for contempt of court charges for continuing to feed stray cats outside of her home.

Nancy Segula is due in Garfield Heights Municipal Court at 11 a.m. Tuesday to face the judge.

A rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The hearing was set last week after the story of Segula’s 10-day jail sentence received national attention.

Animal advocates and the Garfield Heights Animal Warden have the visited the property the past several days to remove stray cats and kittens that have Segula facing jail time.

Debra Bartowick with the animal rescue Forever Friends, told FOX 8 she hopes by removing the cats it will help spare Segula time behind bars.

Segula has been cited several times since 2015 for animal violations, including feeding stray cats, following neighbor complaints.

At a review hearing in July, a magistrate sentenced Segula to 10 days in jail for contempt of court after she repeatedly violated terms of her probation by illegally feeding stray cats at her home.

“The concern's been all the cat feces, the urine smell, dead cats that have been found,” said Garfield Heights Animal Warden Bonnie Hackett, who said she has been to the house to trap cats multiple times in the past.

Several community organizations are planning to be at the hearing Tuesday to support Segula.

