Nobel laureate, Lorain native Toni Morrison passes away at 88

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who grew up in Lorain, Ohio, has passed away at 88.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Her cause of death isn’t clear.

Morrison was born Chloe Ardella Wofford. She grew up in Lorain and set her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” there.

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

Her novel “Beloved,” in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

