MLB adds emojis to jerseys for Players’ Weekend: See the Indians nicknames

CLEVELAND– The MLB Players’ Weekend is back for another year and this time there are more than nicknames on the jerseys.

It’s the time of year the league lets the guys pick what goes on the back of their uniforms. This season, they were allowed to use emojis and a few members of the Cleveland Indians took advantage.

Players’ Weekend is Aug. 23 to Aug. 25. All teams will rock black or white uniforms.

Shane Bieber: “NOT JUSTIN”

Carlos Carrasco: “(COOKIE EMOJI)”

Adam Cimber: “CIMDOG MILLIONAIRE”

Mike Clevinger: “(PEACE HAND, SUN EMOJIS)”

Tyler Clippard: “CLIP”

A.J. Cole: “AJ”

Mike Freeman: “WALDO”

Nick Goody: “GOODS”

Brad Hand: “BRO (HAND EMOJI)”

Jason Kipnis: “DIRTBAG”

Corey Kluber: “KLUBES”

Francisco Lindor: “(SMILEY FACE EMOJI) MR. SMILE (SMILEY FACE EMOJI)”

Jordan Luplow: “LOOP”

Oscar Mercado: “MERC”

Tyler Naquin: “BILLY”

Oliver Perez: “EL PAISA”

Roberto Perez: “BEBO”

Kevin Plawecki: “PLAW DAWG”

Zach Plesac: “SAC”

Adam Plutko: “PLUTO”

Yasiel Puig: “WILD HORSE”

Jose Ramirez: “ENRIQUITO”

Franmil Reyes: “LA MOLE”

Carlos Santana: “SLAMTANA”

Nick Wittgren: “WITTY”

Hunter Wood: “WOODY”

