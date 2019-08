Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Janaya Hogg is 15.

She was last seen on June 15 in Akron.

On that day she left home to go to work, but never showed up.

Janaya is 6'1" and weighs 230 lbs.

If you can help, call (330)375-2530.

