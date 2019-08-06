Indians game against Rangers postponed; Traditional doubleheader on Wednesday

Fans head for cover as the rain falls at Progressive Field before the start of the Texas Rangers versus the Cleveland Indians game on August 6, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The game between the Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers was postponed Tuesday night because of severe weather.

There will be a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 p.m. Gates open at noon.

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled Aug. 7 game can attend both games and will have the same seats.

Fans holding Aug. 6 tickets purchased through Indians.com must exchange for the traditional doubleheader on Aug. 7 by first pitch or one of two later dates: Sept. 3 against the White Sox or Sept. 17 against the Tigers.

