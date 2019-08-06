× Indians game against Rangers postponed; Traditional doubleheader on Wednesday

CLEVELAND– The game between the Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers was postponed Tuesday night because of severe weather.

There will be a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 p.m. Gates open at noon.

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled Aug. 7 game can attend both games and will have the same seats.

Fans holding Aug. 6 tickets purchased through Indians.com must exchange for the traditional doubleheader on Aug. 7 by first pitch or one of two later dates: Sept. 3 against the White Sox or Sept. 17 against the Tigers.

