‘I Love Lucy’ in theaters today to celebrate Lucille Ball’s birthday

Some of I Love Lucy’s most famous episodes are headed to theaters Tuesday in a celebration of Lucille Ball’s birthday.

The actress and comedian was born on August 6, 1911.

Fathom Events is doing ‘A Colorized Celebration’ in theaters that day.

It will include five classic episodes and a never-before-seen featurette on the colorization of I Love Lucy.

Lucy does a TV commercial:

Job switching:

Other episodes include “L.A. at Last!”, “The Million Dollar Idea” and “Pioneer Women.”

You can find a theater near you here.