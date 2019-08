HUDSON, Ohio– A missing adult alert was issued for a 77-year-old Hudson woman.

Barbara Commarato left her home on Pinewood Lane Tuesday morning and did not return.

Police said she has a history of strokes, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Commarato was driving a blue 2008 Hyundai Elantra with Ohio license plate CQU 7617. She is with her dog, an Italian greyhound.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.