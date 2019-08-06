‘His rhetoric has been painful’: Dayton mayor announces Trump stop Wednesday, says actions so far have been ‘unhelpful’

DAYTON, Ohio — President Donald Trump will visit Dayton Wednesday in light of the weekend shootings.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the news at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Whaley did not have new information on the investigation, but did have remarks on Trump’s recent comments at the White House regarding the shooting.

Whaley told reporters the president has been unhelpful, especially with those remarks, with the issues around guns and the shooting in her city.

“I think they fell really short,” she said of his comments. “I think he mentioned gun issues one time. I don’t know if he knows what he believes.”

She did say she would meet with Trump during his visit Wednesday.

“He’s the president of the United States, and as he has an official capacity of president…I will greet him here,” she said.

She didn’t have further details regarding his stop, but said protestors will be free to be in attendance.

“He’s made his bed, and he has to lie in it,” she said. “His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community, and I think people should be able to stand up and say they’re not happy if they’re not happy with him coming.”

A gunman killed nine people early Sunday morning in a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton. He was killed by police officers on patrol nearby 30 seconds after he opened fire.

Trump gave his speech from the White House on Monday following weekend shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, which together left 31 people dead and dozens wounded. He called the shootings “barbaric slaughters.”

Trump said “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” and urged Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

He called the weekend shooting attacks “domestic terrorism,” adding that he’s called on the FBI to devote further resources to preventing further attacks. He identified the internet and social media as areas for reform.

Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on the shooting Tuesday morning, calling on state legislature to add background checks for all firearm sales in Ohio, outlining a 14-point plan. Whaley said she was pleased with the steps he discussed. She added she is in favor of a ban on assault weapons.

