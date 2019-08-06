Gov. DeWine calls for background checks for all firearm sales in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has called on the state legislature to add background checks for all firearm sales in Ohio.

The governor outlined a 14-point plan Tuesday morning in a press conference.

At a vigil for the 9 killed in Dayton, people yelled at Gov. DeWine to do something.

People echoed that again before DeWine started his press conference.

He addressed it. “We must do something, and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

Ohio is currently a “shall-issue” state, meaning that local law enforcement cannot deny an applicant a permit if the applicant passes the basic requirements set out by state law, which for Ohio includes being at least 21 years old and not having pending criminal charges, among other requirements. Currently, there are 41 shall-issue states in the United States.

In Ohio, permits are issued at the county level by the county sheriff in the applicant’s county of residence.

There is also no permit, background check or firearms registration required when buying a handgun from a private individual in Ohio.

The governor also talked about the need for Safety Protection Orders. That means family or law enforcement could file a safety protection order on an individual who may be a danger to themselves or others.

According to the governor, there would be a hearing on the filing within 3 days. If the order is granted, the individual’s weapons would be taken away.

14 days later, a second hearing would determine whether the order would be extended and make a determination about what mental health the person needs.

The governor also spoke about early intervention and making room in state psychiatric hospitals.

Everything outlined by the governor would need the approval of the state legislature.