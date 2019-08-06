Galveston police chief apologizes for officers leading black man by rope through city

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston’s police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets.

Photos of the incident yesterday were widely viewed on social media. The two officers linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old criminal trespass suspect Donald Neely and led him around the block to a mounted patrol staging area.

We have verified with law enforcement officials in Galveston, that the photograph taken in Galveston is real. It is hard to understand why these officers felt this young man required a leash, as he was handcuffed and walking between two mounted officers. pic.twitter.com/bEFZnn4qmH — Adrienne Bell (@AdrBell) August 5, 2019

Police Chief Vernon Hale says “this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios,” such as with crowd control. However, he said he believes his officers “showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest.”

He said his department has “immediately changed the policy” to prevent use of the technique.

Neely is free on bond. He has no listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.