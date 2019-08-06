Fox Recipe Box: S’more Popsicle & Pineapple Upside Down Popsicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Homemade Popsicles are not hard to make and you can be as creative as you like. Michelle Luciano is a corporate events specialist with Vitamix and she shared two delicious recipes with Fox 8's Natalie Herbick. Click here to see additional summer recipes from Vitamix.

S'Mores Popsicle

13 servings

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups plain yogurt

mini marshmallows

1/2 cup graham crackers, crumbled

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a sheet tray with parchment paper and set aside.

Microwave chocolate on high heat for two minutes.

Place yogurt and melted chocolate into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.

Select Variable 1.

Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High.

Blend for 30 seconds.

Place marshmallows on prepared sheet tray and roasted for 3 minutes. Let cool.

To assemble Popsicles: Fill Popsicle molds half-way with chocolate mixture. (Remaining chocolate will be used at the end of the recipe.) Place 4 marshmallows on top and divide graham cracker crumbs evenly between the cups. Pour remaining chocolate on top and freeze.

Pineapple Upside Down Popsicle

10 servings

2 cups (400 g) pineapple, peeled, cubed

1 Tablespoon raw cane sugar

1½ cup (360 ml) vanilla yogurt

¼ cup (20 g) vanilla wafers

10 Maraschino cherries

Directions

Place pineapple on a metal baking sheet and sprinkle with sugar. Use kitchen butane torch to caramelize sugar on pineapple. If you don’t have a torch, turn on the broiler and place the baking sheet in the oven. Broil until sugar has caramelized, about 3 minutes. Allow to cool. Place pineapple and 1¼ cups (300 ml) yogurt into the Vitamix container and secure lid. Select Variable 1. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High. Blend for 1 minute. Rinse and dry container. Place vanilla wafers into the Vitamix container and secure the lid. Select Variable 5. Pulse by quickly turning the machine on and off 3 times. Combine the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) yogurt and vanilla crumbs in a separate bowl and mix. To assemble Popsicles: Place a cherry in the bottom of each Popsicle mold. Divide pineapple mixture evenly into the Popsicle mold. Top with vanilla wafer mixture.