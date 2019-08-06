Fox Recipe Box: S’more Popsicle & Pineapple Upside Down Popsicle

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Homemade Popsicles are not hard to make and you can be as creative as you like. Michelle Luciano is a corporate events specialist with Vitamix and she shared two delicious recipes with Fox 8's Natalie Herbick. Click here to see additional summer recipes from Vitamix.
S'Mores Popsicle
13 servings
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 cups plain yogurt
mini marshmallows
1/2 cup graham crackers, crumbled
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a sheet tray with parchment paper and set aside.
- Microwave chocolate on high heat for two minutes.
- Place yogurt and melted chocolate into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.
- Select Variable 1.
- Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High.
- Blend for 30 seconds.
- Place marshmallows on prepared sheet tray and roasted for 3 minutes. Let cool.
- To assemble Popsicles: Fill Popsicle molds half-way with chocolate mixture. (Remaining chocolate will be used at the end of the recipe.) Place 4 marshmallows on top and divide graham cracker crumbs evenly between the cups. Pour remaining chocolate on top and freeze.
Pineapple Upside Down Popsicle
10 servings
- 2 cups (400 g) pineapple, peeled, cubed
- 1 Tablespoon raw cane sugar
- 1½ cup (360 ml) vanilla yogurt
- ¼ cup (20 g) vanilla wafers
- 10 Maraschino cherries
Directions
- Place pineapple on a metal baking sheet and sprinkle with sugar.
- Use kitchen butane torch to caramelize sugar on pineapple. If you don’t have a torch, turn on the broiler and place the baking sheet in the oven. Broil until sugar has caramelized, about 3 minutes. Allow to cool.
- Place pineapple and 1¼ cups (300 ml) yogurt into the Vitamix container and secure lid.
- Select Variable 1.
- Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High.
- Blend for 1 minute. Rinse and dry container.
- Place vanilla wafers into the Vitamix container and secure the lid.
- Select Variable 5.
- Pulse by quickly turning the machine on and off 3 times.
- Combine the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) yogurt and vanilla crumbs in a separate bowl and mix.
- To assemble Popsicles: Place a cherry in the bottom of each Popsicle mold. Divide pineapple mixture evenly into the Popsicle mold. Top with vanilla wafer mixture.
Notes
If you do not have Popsicle molds, you can use small, disposable cups. Adding more sugars or alcohol to your Popsicles will inhibit the freezing process. When trying to recreate your favorite Popsicle, understanding how ingredients freeze is critical. Using full-fat dairy ingredients produces a creamier result, but you can also use nondairy milks and yogurt. Popsicles that are mostly fruit will have a very hard, icy texture. Don’t let extra smoothie go to waste! Smoothie Popsicles are a great way to use up leftover smoothies. No artificial colors or flavors included.