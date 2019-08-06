Former Ohio University basketball player banned from playing after urine test reveals he ‘was pregnant’

A former Ohio University basketball standout was suspended by the International Basketball Federation last year after a drug test revealed he “was pregnant.”

DJ Cooper has played basketball overseas, according to Newsweek.

Back in 2014, he was trying to land a spot on the Bosnian national basketball team, which required a urine test. The results came back indicating high levels of hCG, a hormone found in pregnant women.

It’s believed his girlfriend was unaware she was pregnant at that time.

Cooper was banned by the International Basketball Federation in 2018 after discovering the sample results. Newsweek reports that at the time, he attributed his departure from basketball to “family reasons.”

His suspension will end in July 2020.

Newsweek reports he was named Mid-American Conference freshman of the year in 2009.

Read more here.