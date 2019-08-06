Family of gunman, victim in Dayton shooting release statement

BELLBROOK, Ohio-- The family of the suspected gunman in the shooting in Dayton released a statement Tuesday night.

Police said Connor Betts, 24, gunned down nine people outside a bar and injured more than a dozen others. His sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, was among the victims.

Bellbrook police read the family's statement:

"The Betts family is shocked and devastated by the events Sunday morning in the Oregon District. They offer their most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all the victims, their families and friends.

"They thank the first responders from the Dayton police and fire departments for their quick response to minimize casualties, and to all who have provided aid and comfort to the victims. They also thank (Bellbrook Police) Chief Doherty and the Bellbrook Police Department for providing a peaceful environment around their home.

"The Betts family is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into this tragedy. They represent the investigative process being conducted by the Dayton Police Department and the FBI, and will not comment further on this investigation.

"The Betts family would like to express their enormous gratitude and love for everyone who has reached out and given their support during this awful time. They ask that everyone respect the family's privacy in order to mourn the loss of their son and daughter, and to process the horror of Sunday's events."