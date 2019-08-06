Euclid officer caught on video punching suspect now facing charges

EUCLID — A police officer caught on video in 2017 punching a suspect is now facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with that case.

A special prosecutor, attorney Dominic Vitantonio, was appointed in June to review the case of Euclid Officer Michael Amiott and filed the charges Tuesday.

The charges state Amiott used “unreasonable and/or excessive force” against Richard Hubbard during the August 2017 arrest.

Amiott faces two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of interfering with civil rights. It is not known when he will appear in court.

The officer was fired after the incident, but in October an arbitrator ruled that he should be reinstated.

Police said since Amiott has returned to the force he has done a good job and has not had any disciplinary issues. The department released the following statement:

“We are aware the Special Prosecutor initiated misdemeanor criminal charges against Patrolman Amiott for the incident that occurred with Richard Hubbard in August of 2017. “In light of the charges, Patrolman Amiott is being assigned to administrative duties during the pendency of the matter. “We have no additional comment on the pending case.”

