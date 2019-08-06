× Couple creates app to assign kids chores

WILMINGTON, N.C.– A North Carolina couple has designed an app that assigns kids chores and also offers them encouragement to help them finish.

Christine and Peter Robicheau were tired of nagging their children to finish their work around the house so they made the Chorez app.

The app lets parents customize a list of chores, and the kids can see what’s available and how much they can earn for each one. Children can then take before and after pictures to send to parents.

If the job is done right, parents can then pay the kids straight from the app. When Chorez is downloaded, you get a prepaid Mastercard that can be linked straight to a bank account.