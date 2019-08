Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Brian Krebs as one of Cleveland's Own.

Brian is a lieutenant with the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department and involved with Camp Quality Ohio for 20 years.

The camp provides year-round support for families who have a child with cancer.

It relies on donations and volunteers like Brian and provides its services at no cost.

