Cleveland Metroparks adds more dates to Asian Lantern Festival

Posted 7:28 am, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, August 6, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to popular demand, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending the Asian Lantern Festival again.

The final weekend will now be August 15 through August 18.

More than 145-thousand people have enjoyed the festival this year.

This year, the festival has all new lantern displays, including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, a 30-foot-tall giant panda, interactive moon swings and stepping stones and an expansive display of Chinese pagodas. There are also live performances and a new interactive zone.

The zoo says remaining Asian Lantern Festival tickets are limited. 

For more on tickets and the event, click here. 

More on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.