Cleveland Metroparks adds more dates to Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to popular demand, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending the Asian Lantern Festival again.
The final weekend will now be August 15 through August 18.
More than 145-thousand people have enjoyed the festival this year.
This year, the festival has all new lantern displays, including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, a 30-foot-tall giant panda, interactive moon swings and stepping stones and an expansive display of Chinese pagodas. There are also live performances and a new interactive zone.
The zoo says remaining Asian Lantern Festival tickets are limited.
