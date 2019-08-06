Cleveland Metroparks adds more dates to Asian Lantern Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to popular demand, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending the Asian Lantern Festival again.

The final weekend will now be August 15 through August 18.

More than 145-thousand people have enjoyed the festival this year.

This year, the festival has all new lantern displays, including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, a 30-foot-tall giant panda, interactive moon swings and stepping stones and an expansive display of Chinese pagodas. There are also live performances and a new interactive zone.

The zoo says remaining Asian Lantern Festival tickets are limited.

