Body camera video shows Cleveland police shootout with carjacking suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Cleveland City Hall released police video of a shootout officers had with a carjacking suspect back in April.

It left the suspect with multiple gunshot wounds and facing a list of criminal charges.

The incident happened on the east side when police spotted a man they believed had just carjacked an elderly woman.

As officers chased the man on foot, the video shows officers yelling, "He has a gun!" and "Drop the gun!" The officers take cover and they continue to try to get the man to drop his weapon as they stand ready to fire their guns.

"We don’t want to do this. Please don't do this," one officer can be heard saying.

Police later said Clifford Gillespie opened fire and officers returned shots.

Gillespie has since been indicted and his case is pending in Cuyahoga Co Court.

Meantime, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the police use of force to make sure it was justified.

Continuing coverage of this story here