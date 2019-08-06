‘Avengers’ director, Cleveland native Anthony Russo to visit fans at local Best Buy

Posted 5:41 pm, August 6, 2019, by

Co-Director Anthony Russo accepts the Best Movie award for 'Avengers: Endgame' onstage during the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)

CLEVELAND– Director of “Avengers: Endgame” Anthony Russo will visit his hometown next week.

Russo will meet with fans at the Best Buy on Brookpark Road on Aug. 13. He plans to sign copies of the movie, as well as give out “We Love You 3000” pins and Funko Pop figures, while supplies last.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anthony and Joe Russo were born and raised in Cleveland. Their director credits include other Marvel movies “Captain America: The Winter Solider,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.