× ‘Avengers’ director, Cleveland native Anthony Russo to visit fans at local Best Buy

CLEVELAND– Director of “Avengers: Endgame” Anthony Russo will visit his hometown next week.

Russo will meet with fans at the Best Buy on Brookpark Road on Aug. 13. He plans to sign copies of the movie, as well as give out “We Love You 3000” pins and Funko Pop figures, while supplies last.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anthony and Joe Russo were born and raised in Cleveland. Their director credits include other Marvel movies “Captain America: The Winter Solider,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”