CLEVELAND, Ohio – WWE Raw is returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans are listed in press release for the event, but it does say, however, the talent is subject to change.

The event is October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale August 9 at 10 a.m. here.

The box office is closed while the arena is under construction.